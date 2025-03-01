Miami Women's Basketball, Cavinder Twins Look to Shine in Matchup vs California
The University of Miami women's basketball team found themselves on the end of another lopsided loss Thursday. The Stanford Cardinal blew them out by 17-point margin with a final score of 86 - 69. Conference losses have become commonplace for the Canes this season as they now sit in 15th place in the ACC with a conference record of just 4-13.
It's been a brutal season for Miami, however, their regular season will mercifully conclude on Sunday with one last game. They will head to the West Coast to face off with the California Golden Bears. Cal is in seventh place in the ACC with a conference record of 11-6. While the Golden Bears certainly aren't work beaters, they hold a decisive advantage over Miami and should be considered heavy favorites on their home court.
How to Watch Miami vs. CAL
What: Miami Hurricanes @ California Golden Bears
When: Sunday, March 2
Time: 5:00 PM EST
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ESPN app
Miami Players to Watch
Haley Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes - In the final regular-season game of the year, of course, we have to focus on the Canes' best player. She is everything for the Miami offense leading them in both scoring and assists. With the season just about over, she has averaged an impressive 18.2 points per game and 4.7 assists per game.
CAL Players to Watch
Kayla Williams, California Golden Bears - We want to focus on Williams here because she is a strong two-way player. Probably the best two-way player on the Golden Bears. She may not be their top scorer, but she does facilitate the offense, leading the team in assists with 4.2 per game. The crafty guard is also a tenacious perimeter defender who can lock opposing players up and jump into passing lanes. That's why she leads Cal with 1.5 assists per game on the season.
