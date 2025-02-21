REPORT: Arrest Made After Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder Auto Theft Case
After the first report was made yesterday, Miami-Dade County officials have arrested the men responsible for the stolen cars of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and star basketball player Hanna Cavinder.
According to an arrest report, Tykwon Deandre Anderson, 20, of Miami Gardens, faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling while wearing a mask, grand theft, and grand theft of a vehicle.
The report states that the burglary and vehicle thefts occurred around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies said they responded to the home in southwest Miami-Dade just before 7 a.m. and Beck told them that he and Cavinder were sleeping at the break-in time.
Their Lamborghini, Mercedez-Benz, and Land Rover vehicles were stolen from their home. The Lamborghini remains missing while the other cars have been recovered. The other suspects remain at large. It is reported that it was three others alongside Anderson.
This story will be updated
