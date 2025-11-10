No Love Shown To Miami Basketball in Polls After Week One
The Miami Hurricanes are (2-0), but for some reason, they did not get a single vote from the AP or Coaches poll after week one.
It's strange because of some of the wins they have had, especially when compared to some of the teams in the Top 25. No. 22 Auburn and Miami played the same team in Bethune-Cookman, and yet, one team went to overtime and was nearly upset, while the other had a 40-point victory.
Nevertheless, the Hurricanes will have a chance to show what they are made of when they take on the reigning national champions, No. 10 Florida, to kickstart some quad-one level games in November.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
- Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
- UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
- Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
- Arizona, 2-0, 1204
- Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
- BYU, 2-0, 1111
- Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
- Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
- Florida, 1-1, 990
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
- Louisville, 2-0, 856
- St. John's 1-1, 812
- Illinois, 2-0, 610
- UCLA, 2-0, 609
- Iowa State, 2-0, 605
- Michigan State, 2-0, 557
- North Carolina, 2-0, 494
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
- Tennessee, 2-0, 456
- Arkansas, 1-1, 324
- Auburn, 2-0, 207
- Creighton, 1-0, 153
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
- Kansas, 1-1, 130
Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
- Houston (7), 2-0, 746
- UConn, 2-0, 682
- Duke, 2-0, 661
- Michigan, 1-0, 582
- Arizona, 2-0, 574
- BYU, 2-0, 544
- Kentucky, 2-0, 537
- Alabama, 2-0, 532
- Florida, 1-1, 507
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
- Louisville, 2-0, 430
- St. John's, 1-1, 384
- Illinois, 2-0, 379
- UCLA, 2-0, 324
- Iowa State, 2-0, 292
- Michigan State, 2-0, 288
- Tennessee, 2-0, 282
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
- North Carolina, 2-0, 225
- Arkansas, 1-1, 135
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
- Creighton, 1-0, 92
- Kansas, 1-1, 82
- Auburn, 2-0, 48
Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.