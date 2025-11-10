All Hurricanes

No Love Shown To Miami Basketball in Polls After Week One

The Miami Hurricanes receiver zero votes in polls after the first week of the college basketball season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are (2-0), but for some reason, they did not get a single vote from the AP or Coaches poll after week one.

It's strange because of some of the wins they have had, especially when compared to some of the teams in the Top 25. No. 22 Auburn and Miami played the same team in Bethune-Cookman, and yet, one team went to overtime and was nearly upset, while the other had a 40-point victory.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes will have a chance to show what they are made of when they take on the reigning national champions, No. 10 Florida, to kickstart some quad-one level games in November.

AP Top 25

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
  2. Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
  3. UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
  4. Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
  5. Arizona, 2-0, 1204
  6. Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
  7. BYU, 2-0, 1111
  8. Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
  9. Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
  10. Florida, 1-1, 990
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 856
  13. St. John's 1-1, 812
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 610
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 609
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 605
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 557
  18. North Carolina, 2-0, 494
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
  20. Tennessee, 2-0, 456
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 324
  22. Auburn, 2-0, 207
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 153
  24. Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
  25. Kansas, 1-1, 130

Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
  2. Houston (7), 2-0, 746
  3. UConn, 2-0, 682
  4. Duke, 2-0, 661
  5. Michigan, 1-0, 582
  6. Arizona, 2-0, 574
  7. BYU, 2-0, 544
  8. Kentucky, 2-0, 537
  9. Alabama, 2-0, 532
  10. Florida, 1-1, 507
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 430
  13. St. John's, 1-1, 384
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 379
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 324
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 292
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 288
  18. Tennessee, 2-0, 282
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
  20. North Carolina, 2-0, 225
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 135
  22. Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 92
  24. Kansas, 1-1, 82
  25. Auburn, 2-0, 48

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

