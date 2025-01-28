All Hurricanes

The Hurricanes Have Shown A Sign of Life as They Prepare for Virginia

The Hurricanes have some fight and now look to pick up the first win of the year against the Cavaliers.

Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) and guard Christian Tucker (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) are looking to get a win this week with two homes games and first on their list are the Virginia Cavaliers.

Interim head coach Bill Courtney knows that the opportunity to defeat any team in the country if they are given effort.

"I mean that that was a big question from a lot of people whether we kind of gave it up or mailed it in but I was certain that our kids were going to show fight," Courtney said. "We didn't come away with the victories and there are no moral victories in this but I did appreciate the kid's effort and fight on Saturday night hopefully and I thought we could use that as a building block as we move."

How To Watch: Virginia Men's Basketball at Miami

Now he prepares the team for the Cavaliers as they search for their first ACC win of the season.

"Very different team very different matchup all these opponents are different They still are a very physical and well-coached defensive team uh they are challenged in scoring in half offense um they are methodical on offense and use a lot of shot clock and just a well a very disciplined team that plays well together," Courtney said.

