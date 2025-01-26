The Miami Hurricanes Finish Their Road Trip Winless Dropping Another at Cal in Overtime
The Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) dropped another game in this hopeless season against the California Golden Bears (11-9, 4-5 ACC) 98-94 in the first meeting between the two teams.
Miami had one of its best starts of the season against Cal and battled back and forth for the full 60 minutes and overtime but the inside game of the Golden Bears lifted them to victory.
Cal's ball movement in the first half was unstoppable as they constantly attacked the weak side of the zone and dominated in the paint. They finished the game scoring 42 points inside compared to the 28 for the Canes. Jeremiah Wilkinson led the way for the Bears scoring 30.
The Hurricanes also played and shot well from beyond the arch. They finished the game shooting over 50 percent from three led by Matthew Cleveland who finished with 30 points.
Cleveland has started to play some of the best ball of his career and he was aggressive from the start of the game. Another player who had one of his best games of the season was Brandon Johnson. He had been struggling from beyond the arch for the season but he finished with 16 points and 4-7 from three.
The Hurricanes have now dropped their last 16-17 and their last eight games in a row. They will return home and face off against Virginia in their next conference game. Miami has the blueprint now. If they don't get blitzed in the first half they have a fighting chance against every team.