The Silent Assassin Nijel Pack Starts The Season With An Efficient Game
The Miami Hurricane men's basketball team opened the season on fire with an electric performance from the offense.
Miami Men's Basketball Opens Season Exploding For Its Most Points Since 1989
Most people's attention turned towards Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd shooting 10-11 from the field, and 4-4 from the free throw line for 24 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes in his debut in Coral Gables.
One person that was went under most radars was the preseason first team All-ACC point gaurd Nijel Pack. Pack finished with 21 points with a 9-11 split.
Six of those points came in the first half before scoring 15 points in the second while going perfect from the field. 6-6 and 2-2 from behind the arch in second-half action for the 6'0 scoring point guard who also looked healthy.
Pack dealt with multiple injuries last season so having a great start in the season opener was the only positive sign that needed to be seen. He will be the driving force of the team moving forward as a star player and as a mentor for the younger talent on the team.
Most of his second-half scoring came off of screens or using a screen to set up another player. The Pack and Kidd pick and roll was on full display. He has been highly effective with quality big man in his career and now having Kidd to role with him or setting a firm screen will open up more for him. It will be a dynamic play that could be abused moving forward.
He also looks more confident in his shoot compared to last season(of course dealing with injuries this will happen). That is what most desire when it comes to the sharpshooter from behind the arch. If he continues to stay on this same trajectory with several great games and even 30-point explosions, this Hurricanes team can be very dangerous in the ACC.