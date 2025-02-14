15 Miami Hurricanes Land All-ACC Academic Honors
Fifteen members of the Miami Hurricanes football team were recognized with 2024 All-ACC Academic honors, the conference office announced Friday.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests during the season.
A total of 59 members of the All-ACC Academic Football Team also earned some form of all-conference recognition. Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, a sociology major and second-team All-ACC honoree this past season, earned his second career All-ACC Academic accolade. Safety Mishael Powell (liberal studies), another second-team All-ACC honoree, also earned All-ACC Academic honors, as did cornerback OJ Frederique, Jr. (exploratory arts & sciences), an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Joining that Miami trio were offensive lineman Markel Bell (American studies), defensive end Armondo Blount Jr. (religious studies), defensive tackle C.J. Clark, Jr. (exploratory arts & sciences), running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (sports administration), wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph Jr. (communication electronic media), punter Dylan Joyce (sports administration), safety Nicholas Kelly (legal studies), offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (communication electronic media), offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (American studies), linebacker Cameron Pruitt (exploratory arts & sciences), cornerback Jadais Richard (sociology and criminology), and defensive tackle Justin Scott (communication broadcast journalism).
Courtesy of the Miami Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.