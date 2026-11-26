2 Key Updates on the Miami Hurricanes’ Offensive Line for the Boston College Regular Season Finale
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The Miami Hurricanes' availability report provided two key updates on their offensive line for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Boston College at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Canes stayed at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night’s reveal despite winning and having a couple of teams ahead of them lose.
While they still control their own destiny for the season, Miami appears to be getting healthier at the right time.
Miami potentially getting a key contributor back
Sophomore guard Max Buchanan was upgraded to questionable after being listed out for several weeks.
Buchanan started the first five games of the season at right guard before suffering a left-knee injury against Clemson in early October that required surgery. He has been sidelined since, but returned to practice this week, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.
A potential return would provide a much-needed reinforcement for a group that has been thin up front and would give Buchanan valuable snaps ahead of postseason play.
Cristobal had previously indicated that Buchanan’s timeline pointed toward a possible return for the Boston College game or beyond, should the Hurricanes advance. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has praised Buchanan’s toughness and impact when healthy, noting the value of adding a proven lineman midseason in a sport without free agency.
Buchanan has logged 213 snaps at right guard and 30 snaps at left guard. He would be replacing Seuseu Alofaituli, who has struggled immensely this season.
Last week’s mystery now makes sense with latest report on Jackson Cantwell
Freshman offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell was listed as doubtful on Wednesday’s night report.
The former five-star prospect has not appeared in a game since Miami’s Nov. 14 win over Pittsburgh when he logged six snaps at left tackle in the blowout win. He was not dressed, nor did he warm up for last week’s victory over Virginia Tech, which raised a lot of questions surrounding the future star.
The doubtful designation, which the ACC defines as “unlikely to play,” aligns with what we saw last week.
He did not travel with the team on the team bus and sat upstairs during the Virginia Tech game. With questions and rumors being circulated about why that was the case, the injury report shows that he was dealing with an injury.
Cantwell has played 59 snaps at right guard, 23 snaps at left tackle, and just one snap at right tackle. He has only surrendered one total pressure in 35 pass-blocking snaps this season.
The report also listed several other players with varying statuses, including upgrades for wide receiver Malachi Toney (doubtful) and cornerback Ja’Boree Antoine (questionable). Safety Zechariah Poyser, tight end Elija Lofton and linebacker Chase Smith were listed as probable.
Miami enters the matchup as a heavy favorite against a Boston College team seeking a bowl berth. The Hurricanes, already locked into the ACC Championship Game, are expected to manage workloads carefully while evaluating which players can contribute in a tune-up environment. Further updates are likely as the week progresses and practice reports continue.
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Jordan Lopez is a Miami-based sports writer and FIU sports journalism graduate who specializes in college football and the Miami Hurricanes. A lifelong Miami resident, Jordan has a deep understanding of the local sports landscape and brings a unique perspective to his coverage after having the opportunity to play college basketball. He's also written for Predominantly Orange (Denver Broncos), StateoftheU (Hurricanes football), and other sports, while also drawing on his background as a former athlete and now high school basketball coach to provide an informed perspective on games. Jordan's also a huge Dexter fan!Follow JordanTLopez