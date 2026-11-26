The Miami Hurricanes' availability report provided two key updates on their offensive line for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Boston College at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Canes stayed at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night’s reveal despite winning and having a couple of teams ahead of them lose.

While they still control their own destiny for the season, Miami appears to be getting healthier at the right time.

This is such an interesting injury report on so many levels https://t.co/fzRLGQ2Rzk — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 26, 2026

Miami potentially getting a key contributor back

Sophomore guard Max Buchanan was upgraded to questionable after being listed out for several weeks.

Buchanan started the first five games of the season at right guard before suffering a left-knee injury against Clemson in early October that required surgery. He has been sidelined since, but returned to practice this week, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

A potential return would provide a much-needed reinforcement for a group that has been thin up front and would give Buchanan valuable snaps ahead of postseason play.⁠

Miami OG Max Buchanan film study? Do we go back and take a look at how he was playing before he got hurt? pic.twitter.com/9BeQOEE7X9 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 24, 2026

Cristobal had previously indicated that Buchanan’s timeline pointed toward a possible return for the Boston College game or beyond, should the Hurricanes advance. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has praised Buchanan’s toughness and impact when healthy, noting the value of adding a proven lineman midseason in a sport without free agency.

Buchanan has logged 213 snaps at right guard and 30 snaps at left guard. He would be replacing Seuseu Alofaituli, who has struggled immensely this season.

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Last week’s mystery now makes sense with latest report on Jackson Cantwell

Freshman offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell was listed as doubtful on Wednesday’s night report.

The former five-star prospect has not appeared in a game since Miami’s Nov. 14 win over Pittsburgh when he logged six snaps at left tackle in the blowout win. He was not dressed, nor did he warm up for last week’s victory over Virginia Tech, which raised a lot of questions surrounding the future star.

The doubtful designation, which the ACC defines as “unlikely to play,” aligns with what we saw last week.⁠

He did not travel with the team on the team bus and sat upstairs during the Virginia Tech game. With questions and rumors being circulated about why that was the case, the injury report shows that he was dealing with an injury.

Cantwell has played 59 snaps at right guard, 23 snaps at left tackle, and just one snap at right tackle. He has only surrendered one total pressure in 35 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Miami OL Jackson Cantwell | Week 2 vs Florida A&M:



🙌 14 Pass Block Snaps

🙌 Zero Pressures Allowed

🙌 80.6 Pass Block Grade@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/NqI7gGtRie — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2026

The report also listed several other players with varying statuses, including upgrades for wide receiver Malachi Toney (doubtful) and cornerback Ja’Boree Antoine (questionable). Safety Zechariah Poyser, tight end Elija Lofton and linebacker Chase Smith were listed as probable.

Miami enters the matchup as a heavy favorite against a Boston College team seeking a bowl berth. The Hurricanes, already locked into the ACC Championship Game, are expected to manage workloads carefully while evaluating which players can contribute in a tune-up environment. Further updates are likely as the week progresses and practice reports continue.

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