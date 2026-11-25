Two more games for the Miami Hurricanes, and all signs point to a home game for the first game of the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes will take on Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC), who are searching for a bowl game win over the Canes. However, with the latest rankings, the Hurricanes know they can't slip up and are taking Boston College as seriously as they can.

The Hurricanes have remained the No. 7 team in the country, while others continue to move around them. More importantly, the ACC Championship Game is going to be a matchup between two top-10 teams.

Depending on how that game goes between the Canes and Wake Forest, both teams are going to make the College Football Playoff, a positive sign for the Conference that just had a team competing for a National Championship.

"And I look around the country and I see so many top 10, 12, 15 teams on a weekly basis," Mario Cristobal said about his team and its depth. "Not come out on the winning side, due to similar situations, so it's one of those years where we never content. We always want improvement and betterment, but there's one goal.

"And that's the you want to know, at the end of every single week, in that process with the injuries we have developed some guys that some were thrust into the situation, Others had been earning it over time and finally got their opportunities. And there's a couple of others that we show are about to pop and be able to help us.

"And it's a long season, and they get longer and longer, and that's okay. That's a part of why it's so worth it, right? This is more than a game of talent. This is a game of toughness and durability and resilience, and perseverance, right? availability becomes your greatest ability down the stretch. So, it never stops, man. It's the best best sport in the world, right? Let's keep working."

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 4

Rank Team Record 1. Georgia 10-1 2. Utah 11-0 3. Texas 9-2 4. Notre Dame 10-1 5. Tennessee 9-2 6. Alabama 9-2 7. Miami 10-1 8. Wake Forest 10-1 9. UCLA 10-1 10 BYU 9-2 11. Texas Tech 10-1 12. Oregon 8-3 13. Iowa 9-2 14. Indiana 9-2 15. USC 8-3 16. Arizona 8-3 17. Oklahoma 7-4 18. Houston 8-3 19. Louisville 8-3 20. Florida 7-5 21. Ohio State 7-4 22. Ole Miss 7-4 23. Missouri 7-4 24. Washington 7-4 25. Nebraska 7-4

How to Watch: Boston College At No. 4 Miami

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6

Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.

Last time out, Eagles: Boston College pulled off a victory over Syrcause to help its case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out.

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