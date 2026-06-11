2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Florida A&M

After starting their season off on the West Coast against Stanford, the Miami Hurricanes will return to Coral Gables for their home opener against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Scheduling an in-state HBCU will never be a bad look for Miami, and while keeping these traditions alive is important, what the U will really gain out of this is a solid crowd for its home opener, a chance to score a lot of points, and ample opportunity to show off its new, glittery offense.

That being said, this is a FAMU team that went 5-7 last season and did make a trip to Hard Rock Stadium for its season opener against Howard in the Orange Blossom Classic, so the Rattlers aren't walking into a totally new environment. The new-look Rattlers also bring a fresh head coach to the table, who will look to make a statement against the Canes.

2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: FAMU

The Offense

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Quinn Gray Sr. leads his team during warmups for the 'Friday Night Strike' Orange and Green Spring Football Game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, April 3, 2026. | Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The buzz around Tallahassee and FAMU is all about first-year head coach Quinn Gray, who came to FAMU from Albany State, where he posted three consecutive winning seasons. He brought in a litany of transfers from Albany State, including quarterback Isaiah Knowles.

This is a homecoming for Gray, who played quarterback at FAMU before logging a more-than-solid career in the NFL. Alongside Knowles, FAMU added two quarterback prospects: one from the portal in Alabama State transfer James Hayes, and another in Thomas County Central (GA) prospect Jaylen Johnson.

While Gray's offense will still need to be proven in the SWAC, Albany State managed to put up 33 points per game in 2025 and averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per contest. Couple that with around 200 pass yards per game, and the offensive resumé for Gray gets harder to ignore.

This won't be the FAMU of last year, but that doesn't mean that Miami shouldn't still handle its business.

Defense

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ryan Lewis Sr. at Quinn Fordham Gray Sr.'s first prospect camp as the FAMU Rattlers head football coach on FAMU's campus on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Nearly 400 players participated and worked out in front of the FAMU Rattlers coaching staff. | Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense for FAMU was its Achilles' heel in 2025. In fact, Gray and company almost bested the Rattlers in Club Bragg when Albany State visited last season. The Golden Rams managed to put up 25 points on the Rattlers.

When it played against the upper echelons of the SWAC, the same story held true. Jackson State, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman and Mississippi Valley State all put up at least 35 points against the Rattlers. FAMU hopes that the addition of Ryan Lewis Sr. as defensive coordinator will remedy its troubles, or at least start to do so, in 2026.

Lewis comes to FAMU from Alabama State, where his defenses were among the most impressive in the SWAC.

Schedule

Florida A&M quarterback RJ Johnson (12) is sacked by Florida Atlantic defenders during first half action at FAU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After traveling to Stanford for the season opener, having a team like FAMU awaiting the Hurricanes in Coral Gables is as good of a get as one could ask for. The first two matchups of the year are as low-pressure as could be.

While the U is probably paying close to seven figures for this game to take place, it's worth it for the final tune-up before ramping up the schedule and to keep a tradition alive in the Sunshine State.

Much like Game One, Miami will be a heavy favorite in this matchup, and rightly so.

Outlook

All signs point toward Miami having no trouble starting the year off 2-0. Stanford and FAU shouldn't put up much of a fight against Miami's hopes of returning to the National Title game.

Next week, though, is when things get serious as ACC play rolls on with a bout against Wake Forest.

The Game

Date: September 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network +

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Series History: Miami leads 3-0

Last Meeting: 2024

The Team

The Coach: Quinn Gray

Offensive Coordinator: Nicholas Sewak

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Lewis Sr.

2025 Record: 5-7

2025 Rankings: N/A

Players to Watch: Isaiah Knowles, QB

Top Newcomer: Mike Peterson Jr., WR, Florida

Biggest Question: How will Gray's offense transition to the next level?

The School

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Founded: October 3, 1887

Enrollment: ~8,000

Nickname: The Rattlers

Colors: Pantone 151 (Orange), Pantone 348 (Green)

Mascot: "Venom" the Rattler

The Program

Last Win in the Series: N/A

Last ACC Title: N/A

National Championships: 1978 (DI-AA), 17 Black College Football Nat'l Championships

Playoff Appearances: N/A

Last missed bowl season: 2025

Heisman Trophies: N/A

The Schedule

September 10, 9 p.m., Miami Hurricanes vs. FAMU Rattlers

This is the second story in Miami Hurricanes on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Miami football in 2026.

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