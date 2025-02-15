A Miami Freshman Wide Receiver Predicted to Start Next Season
The Miami Hurricanes don't have to rely strickly on the transfer portal to bring talent into Coral Gables.
It might not have been the top-five recruiting class that Mario Cristobal is used to, however, the Hurricanes still finished with the best recruiting class in the ACC for the third straight year. They look to use some of that talent on day one.
Some believe that one of the star wide receivers in this 2025 class will walk in and be a day-one starter for the Hurricanes.
"I think On3's top 100 wide receiver Joshua Moore is going to walk in and start at Miami next season," On3's Josh Newberg said. "Not just make an impact, not just come in as a rotational piece, but I think he has a chance to come in and start as a true freshman next season."
Joshua Moore - Pembroke Pines, Florida
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus:4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 120 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 85 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: No. 158 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 29 state
The Hurriacnes have lost the entire starting receiving room this season thanks to the outstanding play of their top player. Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Sam Brown Jr. have all declared for the NFL draft while Isaiah Horton (who was poised to be the No. 1 option in Miami) has transferred to Georgia.
Moore and the batch of other talented young players will take to the field to try and recreate what the Hurricanes did last season as the No. 1 offensive in the country.
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.
