Cam McCormick Finds A New Home On An NFL Team

Cam McCormick is a college football legend, and now he has found his way onto an NFL team as a part of the scouting department.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) runs the ball for a touchdown against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Cam McCormick saw his last snaps as an athlete last season for the Miami Hurricanes, but that was not going to keep him away from the game. After nearly nine years of playing college football, nothing was ever going to keep him away.

Now he has a new job, scouting. The New England Patriots have hired the college football legend as a scouting assistant per Ari Meirov.

McCormick has spent nearly a decade around some of the top players in the country who are now dominating the NFL. He will have an eye for talent on all levels of the game now as he joins his comrades in a new capacity.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick (84) poses for a photograph after defeating the North
The ultra senior started his college football career with Mario Cristobal at Oregon before taking more years off because of life-changing injuries that kept him down year after year. During his freshman year for the Ducks, he caught six passes for 89 yards. He appeared in one game in 2018 before those injuries kept him out of action until the 2021 season, appearing in two games. In 2022, he made a full comeback, playing in 13 games and catching 10 passes for 266 yards.

He transferred to Miami ahead of the 2023 season and spent two seasons with the Hurricanes. He had injuries once again before playing a fully healthy season for the Canes, finishing the season with six receptions, 42 yards, and two touchdowns.

Now he has no reason not to stay away from the game as he looks to bring in some of the best talent for the pros for the Patriots.

