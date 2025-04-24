Cam Ward 2025 NFL Draft Betting Odds
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 PM EST at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It has become overwhelmingly clear that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be the first overall pick in this year's draft. Las Vegas has taken notice, and the odds for Ward to be the first pick have become overwhelming. The Tennessee Titans currently hold the top pick, while they could trade that pick, it's not expected and does affect the betting odds.
At sites like DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, he opened up with -20000 odds to be the top pick.
Ward has come a long way since the odds for this bet opened in November. He was initially a 7 - 1 underdog to be the top pick behind Colorado stars quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter. However, since then, Ward's performance both during the season and in offseason workouts has propelled him to the top of the NFL Draft.
It's become so blatantly obvious that Ward is the top player in this year's draft that Caesars Sportsbook has gone as far to make him a ridiculously heavy favorite with -50000 odds. To put that into perspective, Caleb Williams had -20000 odds last year with the same Sportsbook. Joey Feazel, head of football trading at Caesars Sportsbook explained why:
"Everything the Titans have hinted at over the past few months suggests that Cam Ward is their guy, and this is why we are offering -50,000 on Cam Ward to go No. 1 overall in the draft."
