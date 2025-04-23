Hurricanes In The First Round: Miami’s Recent NFL Draft Legacy
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off this Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and it's all but a lock that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. Even if he somehow didn't end up being selected with the top pick, he'll certainly be picked in the first round. With that in mind, we are going to take a look at all the Hurricanes' first-round pick over the past decade and see how they've fared in the NFL.
Edge Jaelen Phillips
In 2021, Phillips was selected 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins. While he has developed into an outstanding pass rusher, injuries have derailed him the past few seasons. He will look to get back on track in 2025.
Edge Greg Rousseau
Just 12 picks after his linemate Phillips, the Bills grabbed Rousseau with pick No. 30. He has also excelled as a pass rusher and earned himself a massive pay day this past season.
TE David Njoku
Since being picked 29th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 draft, Njoku has become one of the better pass-catching TEs in the league. He's only continued to improve, and we'd love to see how great he could be with a stable quarterback situation.
CB Artie Burns
The Steelers picked Burns with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. While he never quite lived up to expectations, he certainly had his moments in the league. He was always a risky pick because he was more of a playmaker than a lockdown corner.
OT Ereck Flowers
Widely considered a massive bust after being drafted by the New York Giants in 2015, Flowers has since moved from left tackle to guard and put a solid career together for himself.
WR Phillip Dorsett
Dorsett should have never been a first-round pick, but some teams just can't resist speed. The Indianapolis Colts grabbed him 29th overall in the 2015 draft and he never came close to living up to expectations.
