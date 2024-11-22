All Hurricanes

No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Wake Forest

The Hurricanes are back after their final bye week and are looking to make a statement as the season draws to a near.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
No. 8 Miami is back after another bye week and they are starting to get hearlther at the right time.

This team is beat up and has been beat up since the opening game of the season. Now they are planning on getting Elijah Alston, and Damari Brown back within the next few weeks as they have startted to practice again.

What would be a better time of getting those impact players back against a Wake Forest group that has lost its last two in a row.

QUARTERBACK

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. Damien Martinez

2. Mark Fletcher Jr.

3. Ajay Allen

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers

Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates after sacking Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy

Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston (questionable), Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor

LINEBACKER

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

SECONDARY | Damari Brown (Questionable)Jadais Rickard-OUT (right leg injury)

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) reacts after breaking pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams


Cornerback: Daryl Porter, Zaquan Patterson or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell

