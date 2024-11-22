No. 8 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Wake Forest
No. 8 Miami is back after another bye week and they are starting to get hearlther at the right time.
This team is beat up and has been beat up since the opening game of the season. Now they are planning on getting Elijah Alston, and Damari Brown back within the next few weeks as they have startted to practice again.
What would be a better time of getting those impact players back against a Wake Forest group that has lost its last two in a row.
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Ajay Allen
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers
Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy
Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston (questionable), Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
SECONDARY | Damari Brown (Questionable)Jadais Rickard-OUT (right leg injury)
Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter, Zaquan Patterson or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell
