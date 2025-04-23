From The U To No. 1: Cam Ward Poised To Make Miami History As Top Pick in NFL Draft
Night 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place tomorrow night, Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It's essentially a done deal that the Tennessee Titans will be selecting former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick to start the night off. With this being the worst-kept secret in the league right now, Ward took the time to talk to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website. He spoke about his thoughts on what he's expecting if and more likely when the Titans make him their franchise quarterback tomorrow night at the draft.
“It’s been good,” Ward said. “I got a chance to learn more about them personally throughout this whole three months, four months. I’m excited to hopefully hear my name called first and go to a good organization like that. . . . Pretty elite team in my opinion. They don’t get enough credit on paper for what they really are. If I’m there, I know it’ll turn out good.”
It sounds like Ward is happy with his potential landing spot in Tennessee, and he's ready to make it his home. Much like he did at Miami, he'll be looking to raise the team back to prominence and once again make them a contender as soon as possible. While there is a reason that they are selecting first overall in the NFL Draft this year, they are also a franchise that has sustained success and competed for the AFC South on a regular basis prior to their recent dip.
Both the team and the fans are hoping that Ward will be the man to bring the Titans back to the Super Bowl for the first time in over two decades. The belief is that Ward will become their first true franchise quarterback since Steve McNair.
