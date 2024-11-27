All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

More accolades for the superstar quarterback as he is named to another list for his outstanding season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As announced Wednesday afternoon, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Ward paces the country in passing touchdowns (34) and ranks second in passing yards (3,774).

The West Columbia, Texas native has rewritten Miami’s record books, setting new single-season marks for both passing touchdowns and yards.

Ward is also the first Hurricane to mount seven straight 300-yard performances. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal-caller has thrown for 300-plus yards and totaled three touchdowns on nine different occasions. 

A fifth-year senior, Ward continues to vault up the NCAA’s all-time all-division passing yards list, moving into third place with 17,650 yards.

With Ward leading the way, Miami boasts the top offense among all FBS programs. The Hurricanes are first nationally in scoring offense (44.7), total offense (541.5), yards per play (7.4), first downs (301), and third down conversion rate (56.6).

Ward has helped Miami start 10-1 for the first time since 2017.

Finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be unveiled on Dec. 17.

