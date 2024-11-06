Cam Ward Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week
University of Miami senior Cam Ward garnered his third weekly accolade Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback was recognized on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week Honorable Mention list after also being tabbed Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and earning recognition from the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Monday.
Ward totaled 400 passing yards and a co-season-high five touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 53-31 victory over Duke.
The Heisman front runner finished the day 25-41, 400 yards, and five touchdowns, and the recording tying play was complemented by receiver Xavier Restrepo and a record-breaking day on a 66-yard touchdown to cap off a 36-3 second-half run during the remainder of the game to earn a 53-31 win and improve to 9-0.
During his Heisman Trophy campaign, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the No. 4 Miami create 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time. During the final 22:16, Miami outscored the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC), 36-3, as the Canes notched their third double-digit comeback win this season.
Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988) and also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.
