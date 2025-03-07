Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal
There are insiders around the league who believe that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward being drafted by the Tennessee Titans is a foregone conclusion. There have been tons of leaks coming out of the Titans camp stating that they loved what they saw from him both on film and at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Ward did not throw at the combine, however, he did hold interviews and meetings with the teams. He was always the favorite to be the first-overall pick in this years draft, but there has also been plenty of speculation that the Titans could go in a direction other than quarterback with the top pick or trade the pick away to a team that was willing to give up a haul in order to draft Ward to be their franchise quarterback. We've seen moves like this turn franchises around, both for the team trading for or trading away a top pick.
The possibility of the Titans moving the pick has given many teams and their fans hope that Ward could be heading to their franchise. One of those teams whose fans have made it very clear that they want Ward is the New York Giants. The most recent reports signaling that the Titans are all in on Ward, and fully intending to draft him has left many fans of Big Blue heartbroken. NFL Insider Mike Fisher spoke on this topic recently.
"This can all be about New York being leveraged into paying a steep price to get to No. 1 via a trade," Fisher said, "But you only get to draft this high so often, so to not come away with a starting QB here? I can see why Giants fans would find that to be heartbreaking."
