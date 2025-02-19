ESPN's Louis Riddick Believes Cam Ward Should be the Future of the New York Giants
No higher praise can come for a college player than one of the best analysts and commentators in the world of football.
A discussion sparked up on ESPN's Get Up about who the future quarterback should be for the New York Giants after a failed attempt with former QB Daniel Jones. Some believe that current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford should be the man the Giants go get.
ESPN's Louis Riddick believes he knows what they should do with it comes to replacing the man under center.
"If I'm looking in the draft, right now out of the top quarterbacks the guy who I would be trying to get in position to pick is Cam Ward," Riddick said on ESPN's Get Up.
Riddick has been high on Ward early in the season and he sees what everyone in Coral Gables has seen for quite some time.
"There is no question, Riddick said. I don't think what he said is something that you can dismiss. 'Well, every player said that. Every player said if you don't pick me I'm going to make you pay.' Look at this kid's journey. From Incarnate Ward to Washington State to Miami."
"This was a zero-star recruit," Riddick said." This is a guy that nobody wanted. He went to Washington State and tore it up. He decided to transfer because he said he needed to win more so people would respect him and scouts would respect him to push him up the board. He became a Heisman trophy finalist. I believe every single thing this kid has said because everything he said he would do he has done. He took over Miami this year and elevated that program. Just ask Mario Cristobal about him. This kid is going to tear it up in the NFL."
Will Ward slip down to be the third pick in the draft? It's possible, especially with the direction multiple franchises want to go in how they build their team. The G-men need a new quarterback and Ward could be the answer they have been hoping for.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.