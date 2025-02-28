Cam Ward NFL Combine and Draft Profile
When watching film of Ward, he jumps off the screen like not many quarterbacks do. There is no doubt in our minds that he is the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and any team that passes up on him will be making a mistake. We fully expect him to end up as the first-overall pick this year whether that be to the Tennessee Titans or a different team that trades up to get him. Whoever does leave the NFL Draft with Ward as their new franchise quarterback will have a superstar to build around for the foreseeable future.
Cam Ward NFL Combine Profile
Position: Quarterback
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Mobile Pocket Passer
Age: 22
DOB: 5/25/2002
Height: 6'2
Weight: 223 lbs
40-Time: 4.87
Position Ranking: 1
Round Projected: 1st
Cam Ward NFL Draft Strengths
- Arm Strength and Velocity
- Very Accurate
- Elite Playmaking Ability
- Quick Release
- Ability to Extend Plays and Improvise When Things Break Down
- Excellent Mechanics
- Maintains Downfield Vision and Mechanics When on the Move
- Understands and Dissects Defensive Schemes Quickly
- Natural Leader
- Clutch in Big Moments
- Strong Pre-Snap Recognition
- Capable of Making Plays with his Legs When Necessary
Cam Ward NFL Draft Weaknesses
- Tends to Drift in the Pocket at Times
- Ball Security and Fumbling has Been an Issue
- Can be Over-Reliant on Superior Arm Talent at Times which could be a Problem in the NFL
- Lacks High-End Speed
