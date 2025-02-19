Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders: Top NFL Draft QB Prospects Clash at Practice
Top 2025 NFL Draft quarterback prospects Cam Ward out of Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado shared joint practices at the University of Las Vegas Nevada. The presumed top-two quarterbacks selected in this year's draft and potential top-two overall picks got a bit feisty when Ward started trash-talking Sanders for his lack of downfield passing.
"They gave you a completion percentage award when all you did was throw check-downs and bubble screens," Ward said to Sanders. "That's actually crazy. If I did that, my completion percentage would be 90. I throw the ball downfield; you don't."
Sanders' only response was to say that Ward "had a run game" and then to chest bump him. Ward appeared unimpressed by the gesture. More importantly, Ward was right in what he was saying. In 2024, Sanders completed 74% of his passes for just 8.7 yards per competition which was a career high. Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 9.5 yards per competition. The former Hurricane also threw for 179 more yards despite completing 48 fewer passes. There was never any doubt that Ward was the better passer, nevertheless, this mostly friendly banter had to sting Sanders a bit because it rang true.
Ultimately, the last laugh will go to the quarterback who is selected first in the 2025 NFL Draft. That quarterback will have millions of more reasons to believe that they were the superior athlete during their college days. Ward also had a message for any team that opts against drafting him this year and he didn't mince words saying, "Okay, you're either going to draft me or you're not. If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."
It is abundantly clear that Ward has no lack of confidence and he's willing to let everybody know. The best quarterback in the country has good reason to feel that way, and fully anticipate the former Miami Hurricane to backup every word he's spoken once he gets to the NFL.
More Miami Hurricanes On SI
Cam Ward and Other Miami Hurricanes set to Takeover the NFL Combine
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shadeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship
Cam Ward Breaks the All Time Miami Hurricanes Single Season Passing Yard Record