Canes DC Corey Hetherman Sees Major Progress As Defense Adapts To New System
This spring, the Miami Hurricanes football team's new defensive coordinator, Corey Hetherman, has been tasked with retooling the entire defense and implementing a new defensive system. While the Canes boasted a championship-level offense last season, the defense is viewed as the group that let them down and kept them from earning a spot in the playoffs. Because of that, the defense was given a complete makeover this offseason, from the roster to the coaching staff.
It's never easy bringing in a whole new system for the student-athletes to learn, especially when they are expected to learn it by the time spring practice takes place. However, it sounds like it's going well, and Hetherman gave us an update on how the defense has taken to his system following Thursday's spring practice session:
“From Day One, I think the guys have been all in. I think playing faster is showing up every single day. That first day, I don’t think we ran to the ball very well. As practice has gone on, as spring ball’s gone on, you can tell we’re getting faster and faster as we play. Some of it, I think, was just trying to figure out what the calls were. Some of it was just trying to figure out the tempo or what exactly we want. I think the guys are communicating better. I think they’re all in with how fast they’re playing, how we’re finishing, how we’re teaching the leverage on the football, how we’re teaching block destruction, how we’re teaching our swarm and finish. And I think if you go back and look at Practice One compared to today, Practice 14, I think you’ll see major strides from everyone on the defense.”
Recommended Articles
Miami OC Shannon Dawson Encouraged By Backup Quarterbacks
Carson Beck Barely Cracks The Top 10 Quarterbacks For Next Season
Armondo Blount Highlights His Growth From Last Season To Now