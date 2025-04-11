Miami OC Shannon Dawson Encouraged By Backup Quarterbacks
The Miami Hurricanes football team are wrapping up their spring practices for 2025 before getting ready for their annual spring game this Saturday. All offseason, one of the biggest focuses has been on the quarterbacks.
The expected starter, Carson Beck, joined the team through the transfer portal but has been unable to throw due to surgery from an injury he sustained in his final game with the Georgia Bulldogs. After practice on Thursday, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson spoke about both Beck and the other quarterbacks who have had to step up in his absence.
Shannon Dawson Discusses Carson Beck:
“Well, a couple things. I mean, his football IQ is really high. He’s played a lot of football and so when you talk to him about plays or the regurgitation of plays and in the meeting room, you can tell he’s played a lot of football. And also, that his personality comes out over time. He’s a guy that once you spend a lot of time around him and get to know him, he’s a fun guy to be around. His personality comes out not necessarily at first, but as time goes, and you can see it now – like his rapport with the group and his interactions, I like watching people ingrained in the group like that. I think it’s very interesting to me – and so, he’s done a really good job of building relationships with people in a fast way because it has to happen.”
Shannon Dawson Comments On Backup Quarterbacks Stepping Up:
“Emory [Williams], Judd [Anderson] and Luke [Nickel] have taken all the reps in the spring, and you know, it was spotty at the beginning a little bit. Emory’s been consistent. He’s taken a lot of reps. I mean, he’s played a lot of football in this offense and so, he’s been pretty consistent obviously every day. The other two guys, you can see the learning curve from the beginning of spring till now. Like, their last three practices have been really, really on point. And there’s been some time in between then that was hit or miss, and so, I’ve been pleased with those guys over the past week and a half, two weeks, to be honest with you. And their sense of urgency has gotten really high and we’re doing a good job of putting the ball in play and understanding where the trouble is on specific plays and staying out of negative plays, which is the key when you’re a young quarterback, being able to decipher trouble spots in certain concepts.”
