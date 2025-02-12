Marvel Actor Danny Ramirez Understands What it is Like Being a Hurricane
Every day, someone new shows that being a Miami Hurricane is one of the greatest privileges in the world.
Actor Danny Ramirez stars in the latest Marvel movie Captian America: Brand New World, premiering this weekend and highlighted during an ESPN Interview his time growing up in Miami and around the Hurricanes was a special and lucky time.
"I'm so lucky," Rameriz said. "By the time I moved to Miami, it was 99', my third-grade teacher used to be a cheerleading captain for the 01' Canes. So every Friday see would have a different player come on by like Jeremy Shockey, and Clinton Portis."
Ramirez also works out from time to time in the facilities and has a great relationship with the program and Mario Cristobal. It is a family at the University of Miami and growing up around it makes it all the more special. Being a Hurricane means something and to him it allows him to be great at any venture he chooses.
"Since then I think what the Hurricanes represent to me is the opportunity and permission to be great," Ramirez said. "Being around that as a kid is something you can't trade for anything."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.