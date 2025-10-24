Carson Beck Says "Nothing Changes" In Preparation For Stanford
Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Carson Beck won't try to throw four interceptions against Stanford like he did against Louisville, but making in-game improvements doesn't mean changing preparation.
Carson Beck made himself available for the media Wednesday afternoon before their interconference matchup against Stanford. He answered how he handles loss and how he deals with scrutiny from those outside of Coral Gables.
The team must be better, but nothing changes
Beck acknowledged that turning the ball over is not okay. He also acknowledged that being the quarterback means offensive issues starts with him. However, when it came to explaining the preparation process heading into an important game against Stanford, Beck said the way they prepare will stay the same.
"And again, sometimes you get out executed, sometimes you don't execute the plan and again, there's plays that, you know, you wish you could have back, but again, we come back into the week, you continue to prep the same way, you have the entire year. I don't think it's ever a prep issue, never, you know, something that we were doing throughout the week or something that we didn't do."- Carson Beck Wednesday afternoon
Beck's confidence in how they prepare should be a compliment to Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. As shocking as it was to fall to Louisville the way Miami did, it's reassuring to know there isn't a mental disconnect between coaching staff and the locker room. The key to Miami's success in clutch moments could come down simply to execution.
What Louisville's loss came down to
Since preparation wasn't an issue, Beck pointed to in-game execution as primary reason for Miami's loss to the Cardinals last week. The Hurricanes lost to Louisville 24 to 21 inside Hard Rock Stadium October 17.
"I just, I think it all ultimately came down to execution. And again, I have to be better, and that's hand up accountability for me, but, again, nothing changes. We continue to prep the same way that we have been and continue to do the same things that have ultimately got us to this spot, just because of, you know, one shortcoming, it doesn't take away everything else to have done this season, and it doesn't take anything away of what we still can continue to produce."- Carson Beck
One shortcoming shouldn't completely shift everything about the way a team prepares, but a collection of egregious shortcomings might prompt a slight change in one aspect of preparation. Beck doesn't feel that's what's best. Preparing for teams the way they have all season has led to the success they've had this season.
Beck emphasized the importance of maintaining their identity and their composure in the face of adversity. This Saturday night's game against Stanford is a brand new season for the Hurricanes according to the starting quarterback.
"So again, it's the same thing every week, regardless of a win or a loss the week before, we're focused on each week individually. It's one-week seasons, especially from here on out, so again, the prep that we've had this week, the intensity that we've had to practice, it's what we've had every single week. Nothing changes. We just continue to be who we are. And again, we just have to go out and execute on Saturday."- Carson Beck
The Hurricanes play against Stanford this Saturday night at 7:00pm eastern on ESPN. Stanford comes into this game with a 3-4 overall record and a big 20 to 13 win over Florida State last week.
