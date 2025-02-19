Carson Beck Sits Near the Top of the Returning Quarterback Enter the 2025 Season
Similar to last season, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is one of the top returning quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.
Carson Beck was considered QB1 starting the 2024 season and while he did not live up to that standard, he was still a top 10 quarterback in the country.
Now Pro Football Focus College has Beck as the No. 3 quarterback that is returning for the 2025 season.
Beck's two years starting at UGA were impressive. At worst, he was a top-five quarterback in the country. He threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards and threw three interceptions in three different games.
The Top 10:
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
2. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
3. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
4. Drew Allar, Penn State
5. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
6. Arch Manning, Texas
7. DJ Lagway, Florida
8. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
10. Kevin Jennings, SMU
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.