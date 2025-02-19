All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Sits Near the Top of the Returning Quarterback Enter the 2025 Season

Miami's No. 1 transfer portal player Carson Beck was named among the top 10 returning quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Similar to last season, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback is one of the top returning quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.

Carson Beck was considered QB1 starting the 2024 season and while he did not live up to that standard, he was still a top 10 quarterback in the country.

Now Pro Football Focus College has Beck as the No. 3 quarterback that is returning for the 2025 season.

Beck's two years starting at UGA were impressive. At worst, he was a top-five quarterback in the country. He threw for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards and threw three interceptions in three different games.

The Top 10:

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

2. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

3. Carson Beck, Miami (FL)

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

5. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

6. Arch Manning, Texas

7. DJ Lagway, Florida

8. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

9. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

10. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

