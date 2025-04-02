Miami Lands Commitment of 2026 Offensive Lineman JJ Sparks
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continue to find their new offensive front of the future landing the commitment of three-star offensive lineman JJ Sparks.
The Bolles School has an official visit locked in for the Miami Hurricanes on June 13, but he knows where he wants to be. Sparks spent this past weekend in Miami, taking a Thursday-Saturday trip, and he talked with the coaching staff of the Canes and saw all he needed.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity," Sparks said on his X account. "To my family for their love and support. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. After much prayer and consideration, I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of Miami."
Sparks is the eighth commit of the Hurricanes, following offensive lineman Joel Ervin, who committed earlier in the week.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)