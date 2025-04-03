Four-Star Wide Receiver Set to Take Visit to Miami This Weekend
The Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff never rests as they have another blue chip prospect in Coral Gables this weekend for a visit with the Hurricanes.
Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson will be on a visit to Miami over the weekend, per 247sports Tom Loy.
The Hurricanes were listed in Robinson's final four. The Read Oak, TX native also lists Arizona, Ohio State, and Notre Dame as his other three schools. Per 247sports rankings, he is a top 50 wide receiver in the country and one of the best in a star-studded class from the Lone Star state.
He is a speedy and shifty receiver who stands out compared to others in the country. He is a track star who is incredibly mobile and switchy for a potential star player who could come out of the backfield. What stands out is his speed and the amount and distance he can track even with pads on.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OL, JJ. Sparks, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Jaxsonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)