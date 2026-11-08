'Don't Leave It In the Hands of the Officials': Key Quotes From Mario Cristobal After No. 11 Notre Dame Loss

"Game Ain't Based On Sympathy". That is eye-black, which has taken the storm around the country for Miami superstar Malachi Toney, but the Hurricanes would feel no sympathy, losing to No. 11 Notre Dame 31-24 in one of the best games this season.

However, this game had plenty of controversial calls that went against the Hurricanes. In recent weeks, most calls favored the Canes, but on a chilly night in South Bend, the Fighting Irish benefited from it.

Moreover, after some of those questionable calls, most importantly, a negated touchdown that could have tied the game in the fourth quarter, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal wasn't too pleased with the call, nor the performance of his team.

Elija Lofton's "No-Catch"

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich (28) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on the no-catch touchdown that could have tied the game in the fourth quarter. It's for good reason. The issue is that it is one of those 50/50 calls that shifts a lot of stuff around for all parties involved.

"Really disappointed that they negated Elija Lofton's touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet in bounds, but like we told our kids before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials, so that's what you're gonna get out here," Cristobal said in a frustrated reaction.

"So, aside from that, a very hard spot game. Congratulations to Notre Dame for winning the game, and very disappointed in the way that was called with the game on the line in clear possession of a football inbounds."

First Half Struggles

Before the Lofton debacle happened, the Hurricanes had to storm back into the game. They were down 24-3 before scoring the first touchdown. Miami's first half was terrible without Toney on the field. They would eventually adjust, but those struggles were the key that held them back from having this game in control and not having to fight all the way back into a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

"We also acknowledge that again we as a as an organization we got to coach better," Cristobal said. "We got to play better. You know, you put yourself in a hole like that against a team like that; that's going to be tough sledding. You got to be near perfect, right? And the margins become that much more thin. But again, um, you know, so that's going to be the focus of what I talk about going forward."

On To Duke:

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes now turn towards the Hurricanes and how they respond to a loss like this. Next step: the long-awaited Duke game, with so many moving parts revolving around Darian Menash and Cooper Barkate transferring over, along with Manny Diaz and his roots in Miami.

Miami is back in conference play, and all attention is on the Blue Devils.

"We play against an excellent team that's been playing great football the last several weeks and now we're back into conference play, right," Cristobal said. "So, this is we're in playoff football. The bottom line, the entire conference is I believe there's eight teams that are alive uh for a spot and uh every single week matters and everybody's banged up and we got to get our best from everybody. Weplayed all our games on the road at night.

"I think we're the only team in the country to do that. So, we got to get back. We got to get to work right away because this game on uh Saturdays at noon, so it's a quick turnaround.

On the Malachi Toney Injury:

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) warms up before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some positive news: the Hurricanes are happy their star receiver's surgery went well, and he is already in the recovery process. Toney is getting healthy even though he didn't make the trip to South Bend. Miami expects him back for the playoffs.

"Timeline is, you know, as soon as four and a half weeks from procedure time went great. you know, uh, very unfortunate, very like, you know, I've seen Malachi for a long time. He's like an alley cat. He always lands perfectly on his feet no matter what body position he contorts himself into.

"And one of those freakish, you know, during a Wednesday practice and shells when you're not, you know, right when the ball's in the air, you're not even touching people. So, but um, you know, unfortunately got a little bit tangled up and felt awkward. It was uh going to be all right. He'll be back."

Cristobal's Full Post Game Reaction Here:

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