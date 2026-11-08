A Negated Touchdown Won't Stop Miami From Leaning More On Its Star Tight End

Chaos and misfortune for the Miami Hurricanes (8-1, 6-0 ACC) after a controversial call that negated a star-making touchdown and performance from its rising tight end.

Whether you agree that it is a catch or not, Miami has another reliable weapon that they can lean on more without Malachi Toney on the field. Junior tight end Elija Lofton had the best game of his career in South Bend against No. 11 Notre Dame.

Moreover, it was the style of game everyone expected out of him to start this season.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) carries the ball defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) and safety Luke Talich (28) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Toney injury, Lofton would get chances here and there with the ball, but with such a ball-dominant player, those extra chances wouldn't be there.

Without Toney, it would turn into the Cooper Barkate and Lofton show in the second half against the Fighting Irish. Barkate would have his best game as a Hurricane, but Lofton would morph into the prototype Miami tight end that is synonymous with the program.

Lofton would start the Canes' offensive turnaround with a filthy touchdown catch, highlighting his great hands and physical presence. It would be the key

Hell of a catch by Elija Lofton. Canes show some fight. pic.twitter.com/6WUCfVbZtp — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 8, 2026

Great catches and plays would be the story for Lofton all night. Time and again, he would be called on by his star quarterback, Darian Mensah, to get around and make space.

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Lofton would finish with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown that could have been two. Additionally, all of this happened in the second half.

The one catch that was called back from a touchdown is frustrating for all parties involved, including head coach Mario Cristobal.

"Really disappointed that they negated Elija Lofton's touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet in bounds, but like we told our kids before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials, so that's what you're gonna get out here," Cristobal said in a frustrated reaction to the no-catch call.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) during the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, Cristobal knows that it was a great game from his star regardless of that one call.

"I thought those guys worked their coverage, and the defenders covered them really, really well, and I thought they made the contested catches necessary to give us an opportunity to win the football game," Cristobal said. Really proud of them. I thought they blocked well also."

However, the bigger question is the health of Lofton, who got hurt near the end of the game, but was still in, regardless of how close he was to being 100%.

Lofton is a massive piece for the Hurricanes, who remain a championship-contending team. The Hurricanes face Duke with all of their remaining games at home.

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