Damien Martinez NFL Combine and Draft Profile

Miami's running back Damien Martinez is projected to be one of the top running backs selected in the 2025 NFL draft class.

Mark Morales-Smith

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Martinez is one of the more underrated players in this entire draft and could find himself climbing up the position rankings as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. He has all the makings of a potential work-horse power back on the next level. It's far too early to predict where he might end up landing, however, he feels like he'd be the perfect fit to replace Najee Harris as the bell-cow bruiser for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he may lack some of the upside of a potential home run hitting back, he has a high floor and has given us no reason to believe he will be a bust. His frame and skill set are built for the NFL. 

Damien Martinez NFL Combine Profile

Position: Running Back

School: University of Miami

Play Style: Work-Horse Back

Age: 21

DOB: 1/31/2004

Height: 6'0

Weight: 232 lbs

40-Time: 4.55

Position Ranking: 6

Round Projected: Round 3

Damien Martinez NFL Draft Strengths

- Has the Physical Build to be an Every-Down Back

- Elite Power and Tackle Breaking Ability

- Impressive Contact Balance

- Throwback Bruising Runner who will Wear a Defense Down

- Excellent Agility and Lateral Quickness for a Back his Size

- Decisive Runner who Explodes Through Holes

- Deceptive Long Speed Giving him Big-Play Ability

- Proven Durability with Hefty Workloads

- Runs with Ideal Pad Level

- Determined Runner who Keeps Legs Moving for Extra Yards

- Very Good Blocker due to Size and Willingness

- Strong Ball Security

Damien Martinez NFL Draft Weaknesses

- Lacks High-End Breakaway Speed

- Lacks Elite Agility to Make Defenders Whiff

- Unproven a Pass-Catcher

