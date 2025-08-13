ESPN Lists Miami Hurricanes Receiver Joshisa Trader as a Second-Year Breakout Candidate
There are high expectations for the 2025 Miami Hurricanes, and the spotlight starts shining on Mario Cristobal's team on August 31 when the 'Canes welcome Notre Dame into Hard Rock Stadium.
If UM is to win its first ACC championship or make its first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff, it will need some key players to take the next step in their development.
ESPN released its list of second-year breakout candidates for 2025, taking into account high-star players who did not make an immediate impact like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams did last fall. Rather, this list contains second-year players that could emerge like Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love did in 2024.
One player highlighted is Miami's Joshisa Trader, who checked in fourth on the list. He was the No. 6 receiver in his class, per the ESPN 300, but there were several experienced players already in the receiving room when he arrived in Coral Gables.
Trader registered just six catches in 2024, but he started the Pop-Tarts Bowl and had three grabs for 61 yards and a touchdown. Expect that kind of consistent production this year because his role will be heavily expanded.
The 6-foot-1 receiver has good hands and the ability to rack up a ton of yards after the catch. New starting QB Carson Beck will lean on both Trader and tight end Elija Lofton to consistently move the football.
Miami's defense, specifically its secondary, will tell the tale of the 2025 'Canes. But the offense also needs to do its part, and Trader has a chance to be a big part of that unit.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News On SI:
Mario Cristobal Confident Carson Beck Will 'Make Miami Better' in 2025
Where Does Miami's Two-Deep Depth Chart Stand?
On3's Brett McMurphy Projects Miami Hurricanes into the 2025 College Football Playoff