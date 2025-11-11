ESPN Predicts Miami Hurricanes Basketball To Miss NCAA Tournament This March
Miami Hurricanes basketball is off to a blazing hot start three games into this regular season. Two 40-point blowouts and a 17-point win over Jacksonville has given fans a lot to be excited about so far. Others think Miami still has a lot to prove.
ESPN continued their weekly bracketology predictions Tuesday morning which featured a groups consisting of teams who missed out on the tournament along with a full 68-team bracket prediction. The bracket featured six ACC teams making the tournament which stood for fourth-most across all conferences that made the tournament.
ESPN listed the Miami Hurricanes in an interesting tier of teams "On The Bubble".
Miami Hurricanes "next four out" according to ESPN
The Hurricanes were grouped with Southern Methodist, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State as four teams who are "on the bubble" and the "next four out", but not quite good enough to make the tournament yet. The Hurricanes were considered further from inclusion than the "first four out" which included teams ESPN predicts to narrowly miss the tournament.
This comes the morning after defeating Stetson inside Watsco Center in a 41-point win. Senior forward Malik Reneau put up an impressive statline of 22 points and ten rebounds in just 23 minutes. Three players on the bench were able to play 19 minutes or more which is always great for development throughout season and strengthening depth.
The performance wasn't enough to bring Miami into ESPN's bubble. However, a true test in the form of Miami's first away game of the regular season arrives this Sunday night.
Miami Hurricanes set for clash with Florida Gators
Florida Gators basketball finds themselves ranked No. 10 after a 40-point win over North Florida and a six-point loss to No. 13 Arizona to start the season. The Gators go into a clash tonight against Florida State in Gainesville with a 1-1 record and a 92.8% chance to win the game, according to ESPN analytics. This game airs live on the SEC Network tonight at 7:00p Eastern.
After Florida State, the Gators travel further upstate to Jacksonville where they'll meet the Miami Hurricanes. ESPN analytics gives Florida an 83.4% chance to win that game as well. The team is led by 6-foot-9 junior forward Thomas Haugh who is averaging 19.5 points per game this season. The Hurricanes will be paying attention to this game closely tonight before the in-state rivalry matchup this Sunday on ESPN at 8:30pm Eastern.
ESPN still has the Hurricanes on the outside looking in, but a win this Sunday night can define this team's identity early in the season, regardless of the Florida-Florida State matchup tonight.
