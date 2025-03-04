All Hurricanes

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Believes Cam Ward has Similarity to a Former No. 1 Overall Pick

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that Cam Ward and currently Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield have a lot of similarities coming out.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Cam Ward has another analyst at ESPN singing his praises and comparing him to a top 10 current quarterback in the NFL.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that Ward is easily the best quarterback in this draft class and that he also reminds him of Baker Mayfield when he first came out of college.

"Cam Ward is No. 1 for me," Orlovsky said on GET UP. " It's not all that close I think he's clearly the best quarterback in this class."

Orlovsky continued.

"He reminds me a lot of Baker Mayfield," Orlovsky said. "I love how loose his arm is but also how twitchy of an athlete he is. He measured close too 6-foot-2 which makes me feel really really good and honestly, the stuff that he does within the pocket has me way more excited than the stuff that he does outside of the pocket. A lot of the conversation around him I felt has been this unbelievable playmaker outside when he and there is that but in the pocket when I see his eyes go bang bang and that ball comes out and it's so sudden that reminds me of Baker Mayfield So I think this is an easy thing for me if I'm Tennessee I'm not moving off number one and I'm taking Cam Ward."

Ward continues to gain support from around the world wide leader of sports as the NFL Draft quickly approaches.

