Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward

The NFL Combine is here and Cam Ward is starting to impress many coaches, including Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Miami's superstar quarterback Cam Ward is already impressing at the NFL Combine.

Another year in Indianapolis as many prepare to draft someone who can change their franchises life. For the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, a quarterback seems like the logical pick.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has already met with some players and was impressed by what he saw from the Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

"Yeah, very very impressed with Cam as well," Stefanski said. "Just his career, where he has been, has been a unique path but knows football really well. Was very impressed with his meeting in terms of his recalls back to his Washington State days how he saw defenses, how he progressed, and how his processing worked. He could talk through all of that. I was very impressed with the young man."

This is a positive sign for the all-time single-season passing yard and touchdown in Hurricanes history. He is projected to go within the top 10. Some have him going No. 1. The Browns picking another quarterback would be interesting considering everything going on at that position over the past few years.

