Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback has a lot of player compositions, none greater than the most recent one received.
Cam Ward has done amazing things for the Hurricanes program. Not only with his outstanding play but allowed a level of leadership to be displayed that reformed the Canes. Now, the Heisman finalist is preparing to be drafted and has received praise on all levels.
Leading up to the draft, Ward's been compared to a wide range of NFL quarterbacks, both past and present, and on "The Rich Eisen Show," Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus noted a particular quarterback that reminded him of the Hurricane great.
“I think Ben Roethlisberger is a great play style comp,” Sikkema said. "Now Ben was bigger, right… but I think both of these guys are somewhat similar in the overall arm talent they have, despite Cam Ward being a little bit smaller… And when things are breaking down that improvisation. Big Ben was one of the best of a decade plus, 15 years of doing that at the NFL level, in a way where when you look at Cam Ward's ceiling. That's the type of quarterback and the mentality that I see with him.”
Ward thrived off of players where he moved out of the pocket. That is was drew most of his attention and many games played around trying to force Ward to stay in the Pocket. Some were successful and still faced the wrath of Ward's talent.
Roethlisberger did the same. His size also helped him with that allowing him to stay up and place the ball where it needed to go despite getting hit.
Ward will continue to work as the draft is approaching and more comparisons will become more rapid.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.