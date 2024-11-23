Even with the Victory, Cam Ward's Latest Heisman Push Falters
Cam Ward has been the glue that has held this highly flawed Miami Hurricanes team together all season and for that he should be the Heisman favorite. However his play on the field in the previous two games has slighted his Heisman chances ever so slightly with how tight the race is between Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and himself.
It's the little things with Ward. The lack of check-downs, trying too much when he does not need to and throwing questionable passes that turn into interceptions or into highlight plays. That is the beauty of having a player like Ward on your team.
He has moments of greatness that many of if any can create or it will be questionable plays that will leave the audience and crowd shaking their heads.
Ward is not the type of player to hold on to bad plays. He will have them and then it's a clean slate. That is just the gunslinger mentality that he has. Even with the bad interception and when the offense was struggling in the third quarter Ward knew that his play and the team's play had to be better.
"Just us going forward, we can't have days like this. We still haven't played our best game and we have one game left. Clocks running out and we have to lock in. We just have to do the little things that we didn't do the entire stretch of the game," Ward said. "The pick I had you know was a bad pick I should have just dirted the screen. It comes a time and point where we truly have to lock in and it has to be this week. it's the last game of the year so we got to go all out."
Ward finished his quiet day only throwing for 280 yards on 27-38 attempts with three total touchdowns and one interception.
He will likely need one of his signature 350 and three types of games against the Orange next week in the final game of the season as the team looks to reach the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2017.