Five Miami Hurricanes Named To Senior Bowl Preseason Watch List
Last season, the Miami Hurricanes represented well in the Senior Bowl, and now, they look to light it up again with five notable players being named to the preseason watch list.
This season, the watchlist has been trimmed down from 850 players to 300 to highlight the best talent.
“We decided to trim our watchlist from 850 to 300 to raise the bar and truly spotlight the top-tier talent across the country,” says Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich.
“Our staff has been working rigorously to identify the top talent in this year’s draft class, and the players on this list have stood out so far, but this is just the beginning," Fabianich said. "This season is the most valuable part of our process, and there is still plenty of football to be played. Our scouts will be on the road every week, tracking how these players perform and who continues to rise.”
Carson Beck, QB
Coming off back-to-back SEC Championship appearances, Beck is in a new location with an offense that fits his play style better and will allow him to shine at a new level. This is one of the best opportunities for one of the most underrated quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.
James Brockermeyer, C
The Hurricanes have had a hit rate on everyone that has been brought in from the transfer portal to play center, and this year looks to be no different. Brockermeyer has already gotten used to Beck as his new quarterback and looks to take his game to another level in his likely final season in college.
Francis Mauigoa, RT
While he may be a junior, Mauigoa is set to be one of the best offensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has one of the best pass-blocking ratings in the country, and this season, he will show what he can do with a stronger running game.
Akheem Mesidor, DE
Mesidor has one mission on his mind as he returns to being a defensive end this season. He wants to play quicker, harder, and smarter. He is in the best shape of his life entering this season, and it has helped with everything he is working towards. He will have a massive year.
Wesley Bissainthe, LB
Bissainthe is the main man in the middle this season, and looks to be one of the best linebackers in the ACC. He has a lot to offer and he will be asked to do a lot, but that is something he is tasked to do with the new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman this season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.