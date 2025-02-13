Four Miami Hurricanes Sit in the Top 10 ACC Transfers Portal Player Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes fell short last season thanks to some defensive issues that left the team stranded and reliant on the arm of superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
The Hurricanes have added some of the best talents in the country on the defensive side of the ball in addition to the No. 1 transfer recruit in the country.
In the top 10 of the ACC transfer portal commits, four of them are now Miami Hurricanes per On3's transfer portal rankings.
Starting at the top is Carson Beck who will replace an elite quarterback with another elite quarterback.
Following him at No. 7 another Washington State player cornerback Ethan O'Conner. No. 8 is LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels, who looks to be Beck's No. 1 option in this Hurricanes offense.
Miami plans to run the ball this season and play like a national championship-caliber team. Defense and a run game always win championships.
Rounding out the top 10 is another Michigan State transfer cornerback Charles Brantley. Miami's best defensive player last season, Simeon Barrow Jr., was a product of the Spartans and now another one joins the ranks of the Hurricanes.
Miami is ready to use its talent in addition to another top-10 recruiting class out of high school. The Hurricanes have the perfect blend of transfer and high school recruits as they look to take claim to the top of the ACC this upcoming season.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.