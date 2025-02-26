Francisco Mauigoa 2025 NFL Combine Draft Profile and Results
Francisco Mauigoa is the kind of player who may never be a true superstar, but his play style will make him a fan favorite. He has a combination of intelligence and grit that you love to see in a football player. What he lacks in elite athleticism he makes up for with off-the-chart instincts and strong playmaking ability. There is a chance that he will take some time to develop in the NFL, however, he will make his impact felt on special teams immediately. We have also seen him display incredible work ethic and improve noticeably every year while in college and there is no reason to believe that trend will stop on the next level.
Francisco Mauigoa Draft Profile
Position: Linebacker
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Versatile LB
Age: 22
Height: 6'3
Weight: 231 lbs
40-Time: 4.72
Position Ranking: 9 (Excludes Edge Rushing LBs)
Draft Round Projected: Round 4
Francisco Mauigoa Strengths
- Physically Built Like a Tank
- Elite Instincts and a Ball for the Nose
- Undeniable Playmaking Ability
- Diagnosis Blocks Well
- Can get Down Hill in a Hurry
- Good Lateral Agility and Change of Direction
- Displays Versatility that Allows him to Impact all Aspects of the Defense
- Strong Run Stopper
- Solid in Coverage
- Can Rush the Passer
- Finds a Way to Create Negative Plays and Get Into the Backfield
- Gets Off Blocks Consistently
- High Football IQ
- Continued to Improve as a Player Each Year
- Works Well Through Traffic
- Will Contribute on Special Teams Day 1
Francisco Mauigoa Weaknesses
- Can at Times be Over Aggressive
- Lacks Elite Athleticism
- May Struggle in Coverage with Elite Athletes
- Doesn't have High-End Explosion
- Tackling Technique and Body Control Need Some Improvement
