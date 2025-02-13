All Hurricanes

Greg McElroy Has Bold Prediction for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025

The Miami Hurricanes football team has optimism in this year's team and now they have national media member Greg McElroy believing in the Canes for another season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) reacts after tackling Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3, not pictured) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The offseason brings in a ton of media attention for teams that barely made the cust and Greg McElroy has highlighted the Miami Hurricanes as a team that could take that next step.

On his show, "Always College Football," McElroy stated that he believes the Hurricanes are in a position for a significant season and potentially contending for a national championship.

"I'm super optimistic with the balance that they have between homegrown development and going out and picking and choosing portal pieces that they want to highlight," McElroy said.

McElroy likes the Hurricanes a bit more this year than last year because of the foundation in place. The majority of the offensive line returning and this team isn't just filled with transfer portal players.

It is the perfect melting pot between high school and the transfer portal. An area the Hurricanes have excelled at during coach Mario Cristobal's tenure.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

