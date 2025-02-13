Greg McElroy Has Bold Prediction for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025
The offseason brings in a ton of media attention for teams that barely made the cust and Greg McElroy has highlighted the Miami Hurricanes as a team that could take that next step.
On his show, "Always College Football," McElroy stated that he believes the Hurricanes are in a position for a significant season and potentially contending for a national championship.
"I'm super optimistic with the balance that they have between homegrown development and going out and picking and choosing portal pieces that they want to highlight," McElroy said.
McElroy likes the Hurricanes a bit more this year than last year because of the foundation in place. The majority of the offensive line returning and this team isn't just filled with transfer portal players.
It is the perfect melting pot between high school and the transfer portal. An area the Hurricanes have excelled at during coach Mario Cristobal's tenure.
