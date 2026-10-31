'He Handles Everything Like a Pro': Miami's Freshman Star Continues To Shine With Maturity

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It's not easy to come in and play as a freshman at any level, especially for a team that just played in a National Championship game. However, the standard has shifted, and if the talent is there, the opportunity to shine will present itself.

Year after year, the Miami Hurricanes have had a star defensive player come out and be named a freshman All-American.

That trend will more than likely continue with Hurricanes star safety JJ Dunnigan. The blue-chip top-100 recruit has proven vital to a struggling and rotating defensive secondary that has seen plenty of players drop in and out due to injury.

However, the one constant has been the star freshman. Others have taken notice, also helping them improve their game and mindset as the closing stretch of the season nears.

"JJ's he's definitely way mature than his age," Star safety Zechariah Poyser said about the freshman. "So, he's handling everything like a pro. You know, just getting up there with us, watching extra film and, taking care of everybody. He's handling everything like a pro. But, I've been seeing he's special. You know, I've been saying he was one of the best players I've seen with my eyes. So, I mean, I seen it, and I love seeing him do good and I'm so proud of him and how he's handling everything."

Dunnigan has been an ace for the Canes this season. His heads-up, elite-level play week after week shows the maturity in his game at a young age.

This season, he has 28 total tackles, 11 solo, and most recently has been punching the ball out, forcing a fumble, and adding a pick-six against Clemson. The key to these plays has been simple. He just needs to be around the ball at all times.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) scores on an interception against Clemson during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Just got to stay around the ball, just swarming to the ball every play," Dunnigan said. "And sometimes the plays will come to you. You don't really have to do much, but if you've always been giving 100% effort and you're around the ball, something could always happen."

Moreover, the star freshman understands what he is doing and knows how important his role has been for a team that has had secondary issues. He is just doing his job and making the team better by doing it.

"First off, extremely blessed to even have the opportunity to do so," Dunnigan said. "The biggest thing I've learned is just to trust the process and all the things that we do to go 1-0; just all the basics really are what it comes down to, like staying low in my stance. I think like that was one of the biggest things for me just saying that to myself before every play just get low going in the strike zone things like that."

Highest Graded Freshman Safety from Week 8:



🙌 JJ Dunnigan, Miami: 74.5@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/7lnwS3mPWx — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2026

Dunnigan will look to make more star-like plays against North Carolina on Halloween as Miami heads to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

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