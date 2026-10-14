Miami's Commitment to Cross Training Allows Its Secondary 'Versatility' To Shine

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The last time Miami's defense was close to 80 percent healthy was the third play of the opening game of the season.

As more players went, the depth got some playing time and expanded key roles within the team. It started with Miami's secondary, and other veterans have taken notice.

Star safety Zechariah Poyser has taken notice. He has been the one constant on the field, surviving all the changes around him. However, that depth has been a blessing.

I think it's definitely a blessing," Poyser said. "But I've been seeing it, we've been cross-training throughout the summer, throughout the spring. That's something I've been seeing, but, it’s like game reps.

"So seeing everybody get those game reps and keep getting experience, it's definitely amazing for the long run. I think it's definitely a blessing, but that's something I've been seeing, where the coaches do a great job of having us move all around. So, yeah, I think it's definitely a blessing.

Moreover, the depth that has shone starts with Rynn Mack and Dylan Day. Both have been thrown into the fire and have delivered at a high level. Poyser has watched them from the beginning, becoming new key players for the team.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ryan Mack (27) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've seen a lot of growth since I first met those guys," Poyser continued. "I've seen from Dylan Day, I seen him come up constantly in the film room, getting in with the plays and flying around and doing a lot of great things. So, seeing him, it has been great.

"And with Ryan Mack, he came off injury, and came in. He was another guy up there in the film room with us, watching constantly and getting better. So, those guys, I've been seeing, those guys great players. I've been seeing that from day one."

Now, with Xavier Lucas and Damari Brown returning against FSU, Miami is expected to use endless packages to drag the Seminoles into uncharted waters. Waters that UM has gotten accustomed to year after year.

We got a lot of stuff going, working on a lot of things that we need to work on, such as tackling, communication, and a lot of those things," Poyser said. "But having those guys back, is obviously a blessing. Here at University of Miami, we got a lot of versatile, talented guys, and but having those guys back is definitely a blessing."

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