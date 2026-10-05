How Miami's Star Defensive Transfer Turned the Corner for Miami Ahead of the Bye

Damon Wilson II spent the opening weeks of the 2026 season looking like a high-profile transfer still finding his footing.

By the time No. 4 Miami left Death Valley with a 41-13 win over Clemson on Oct. 3, the senior edge had become one of the clearest answers to the question of how the Hurricanes would replace first-round pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

Wilson arrived in Coral Gables after a nine-sack junior season at Missouri that ranked third in the SEC, following two years at Georgia. The Venice, Florida, product was expected to anchor the edge in Corey Hetherman’s defense. Instead, the first two games produced almost nothing on the stat sheet, with no sacks and no pressures against Stanford and Florida A&M.

The turn started on Sept. 18 at Wake Forest, in a 33-20 road win. Wilson recorded his first sack of the year, a five-yard takedown of Gio Lopez in the third quarter, plus a tackle for loss.

He led Miami with nine pressures in a game in which the Hurricanes generated 44 quarterback pressures, more than in any contest the previous season. Late, with Wake Forest threatening a comeback, his pressure in the end zone forced a holding penalty that produced a safety and stretched the lead to 13 points. It was the first time he looked like the player Miami had targeted in the portal.

A week later, against Central Michigan, the box score wasn’t the best, but that would change real quick the week after.

Damon Wilson’s breakout game against Clemson

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Damon Wilson II (10) runs on the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then came Clemson.

Miami’s front controlled the line of scrimmage all night, holding the Tigers to 55 rushing yards on 31 carries and sacking freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds six times. Wilson accounted for 2.5 of those sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, the only Hurricane with multiple sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he also generated 11 total quarterback pressures, the most by any player in the FBS that weekend.

For context, he recorded 54 total pressures last year for Missouri. Wilson had 20% of that production in just one game, and that was on Saturday night against Clemson.

We finally got the Damon Wilson II breakout game we’ve been waiting for against Clemson



The Miami pass rusher has an explosive first step that lets him consistently threaten the edge, but he can also convert that speed to power pic.twitter.com/a1vWt4Bjel — Draft Capital Podcast (@TheDraftCapital) October 4, 2026

The impact showed up in specific moments. Wilson’s second sack of the night came on third down late in the first half and forced Clemson into a short field goal. He was disrupting the Tigers' offensive line all night and looked like the best pass rusher in the country.

When you watch the film afterwards, you really probably appreciate more some of the efforts by some of the guys, some of the levels of physicality that they displayed, some of the growth and development," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference. "Damon [Wilson] has really grown in our systems, and there's a lot more that's going to be coming from him here in the next couple of weeks.

"So we're eager for the next. We have a strong appetite to keep getting better. There's a lot of stuff we're not very good at a lot of things right now that we need to get better at, and we just want to get at those things."

Wilson showcased his quick first step and violent hands at the point of attack against Clemson on a consistent basis. It’s something defensive line coach Jason Taylor preaches and teaches, and we saw it in the biggest game of the young season so far.

Damon Wilson has been an absolute menace in this game. pic.twitter.com/egJZ8oMTj0 — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) October 4, 2026

Through five games, Wilson has 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, enough to rank among the ACC leaders, plus a fumble recovery and two passes defended. As a team, Miami is averaging 3.2 sacks per game, essentially matching last year’s rate, while leading the country in rushing yards allowed per game (42.6) and yards per carry allowed (1.6).

With Marquise Lightfoot still leading the team in sacks and the front seven continuing to generate disruption even amid injuries, Wilson’s emergence gives Miami the edge presence they need him to supply as the Hurricanes head into their bye at 5-0.

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