How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Draft Order, Full TV Schedule, and More
The 2025 NFL Draft starts tomorrow, and the Miami Hurricanes have several players preparing to be drafted, headlined by quarterback Cam Ward.
Here is how you can watch those Hurricanes and other players get drafted, as well as the schedule, draft order, and times:
2025 NFL Draft Order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
How To Watch:
Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo and more
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will follow on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. The complete NFL Draft schedule (and Round 1 order) is listed below.
2025 NFL Draft time:
Round 1 of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 will air Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday's coverage of rounds 4-7 will start at 12 p.m. ET.
2025 NFL Draft channel:
You can tune into coverage of this year's NFL Draft on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast). You can stream coverage on NFL+ and ESPN+.
2025 NFL Draft schedule:
Thursday, April 24
Round 1, 8 p.m. ET
Friday, April 25
Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 26
Rounds 4-7, 12 p.m. ET