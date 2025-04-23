All Hurricanes

How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Draft Order, Full TV Schedule, and More

The 2025 NFL Draft starts tomorrow, and the Miami Hurricanes have several players preparing to be drafted, headlined by quarterback Cam Ward. Here is how you can watch those Hurricanes and other players get drafted, as well as the schedule, draft order, and times:

Justice Sandle

2025 NFL Draft Order

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

How To Watch:

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo and more

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will follow on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. The complete NFL Draft schedule (and Round 1 order) is listed below.

2025 NFL Draft time:

Round 1 of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 will air Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday's coverage of rounds 4-7 will start at 12 p.m. ET.

2025 NFL Draft channel:

You can tune into coverage of this year's NFL Draft on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast). You can stream coverage on NFL+ and ESPN+.

2025 NFL Draft schedule:

Thursday, April 24

Round 1, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 25

Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26

Rounds 4-7, 12 p.m. ET

