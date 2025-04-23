Mario Cristobal: 'Cam Ward One of One'
The Tennessee Titans are not moving off their No. 1 overall pick, and now Cam Ward to the Titans feels like the only option left. It is a good problem to have if you ask Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal.
"Cam Ward, one of one, instinctive, and relentless," Cristobal said on NFL Network. "The guy just wants to win. He wants his teammates to do well. He's a program changer. I don't know where to start, and I don't know where we stop, but he embodies everything you want as a team leader and your quarterback."
Cristobal has been there since Ward walked into the Hurricanes program and changed it for the better. He highlighted what Ward brought to his program and what he has seen from ward that will allow him to successed at the next level.
"Well, there are a lot of things to play and one is his God given ability is upbringing in his mentality," Cristobal said. In Washington State, we felt that man had all the tools when he was running for his life half the time, right? And he was always playing from behind, so all that improvisation, the scrambling, the habit of just making things happen all the time. We want to play him around a really strong supporting cast, starting with the offensive line. And your react protection, and he had some really good receivers, and he had a system that allowed them to play fast and play free. And no one sees the field like he does. I mean, he sees it like you like these kids will where they play John Madden in football on TV on those play systems. He just has a knack for understanding coverages and how to get guys to lean one way or the other and create space with the way that he just approaches a game with the use of his eyes and his overall knowledge of the game. He just gets it, and certainly putting all those things together led to a great season."
The NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 24, 2025 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET where Ward is likely the first pick.