A Battle-Tested Miami Prepares for Duke With an ACC Title Game Clinching Scenario In Sight

The 1-0 mentality comes whether the Miami Hurricanes win or lose. After dropping the first game of the season to No. 11 Notre Dame, 31-24, all attention returns to ACC play, with a new test in front of the No. 1 team in the ACC.

In a noon matchup, the Duke Blue Devils are coming to Hard Rock Stadium to seek revenge against the Hurricanes, Darian Mensah, and Cooper Barkate.

Moreover, this test is another key "playoff" that head coach Mario Cristobal prepares for, talking with Joe Rose on the Joe Rose Morning Show while reflecting on the South Bend trip and how quickly Miami has to turn around.

"It is playoff football," Cristobal said of the Duke matchup. "There are probably eight [ACC] teams that are in line to win a conference championship. It is one game at a time. They have a great defense and they have an offense that is one of the best in the country at points per drive. It is going to be a challenge."

Moreover, the offense has the nation's best running back. Nate Sheppard is one of the many dark-horse Heisman contenders who still has an upset mentality on his mind. Furthermore, the Blue Devils still have a chance to make the ACC Championship in sight as well.

"He is the best one we have seen by far and it starts up front," Cristobal said of Sheppard. "Their offensive line does a great job and their tight ends do a great job being physical."

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nevertheless, turning that page to the Blue Devils won't be hard with the mentality the Hurricanes have. They have a positive anger festering inside them, ready to come out. Duke is turning into one of the newer rivals in football, whether they beat Miami or not.

Cristobal knows that they have to fight their way out of the mental pit that was created after the loss, starting with an ACC win at home. With a win and two other scenarios, the Hurricanes can lock up their spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Miami needs to handle business against Duke, but also needs help from North Carolina and Wake Forest.

UNC faces Louisville and the Demon Deacons take on SMU.

We've reached scenario season...



Canes can clinch ACC title game spot this week with:



Win vs Duke

LV loss to UNC

SMU loss to Wake#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) November 9, 2026

"Everybody in the locker room had the right type of positive anger," Cristobal said. "We dug ourselves out of a hole. There are no consolation prizes. We need to continue to get better. It is going to be good to get back home and get an early start. We need to start every day fast so we can play fast on Saturday."

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