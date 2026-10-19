Miami Football Midseason Grades After Starting 6-0

No. 1 Miami has started the season 6-0 and is looking to build on it. Despite the good and bad of injuries, the Hurricanes remain among the best teams in the country, despite all the mistakes and bodies going down.

Now halfway through the regular season, it's time for a report card on the No. 1 team in the country.

Miami has played well, but how well have they really played when you put them under a microscope?

Offense — Overall A

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback — A+

Darian Mensah was a hired assassin from the start of the season, and each dollar has been worth it.

The star quarterback just threw his first interception of the season against Florida State, but that hasn't slowed anything else down. He has 19 total touchdowns, leads the country in QBR, nearly has 2000 yards, and is one of the Heisman favorites halfway through the season.

Mensah has been elite, and so have Miami's backups, who will likely take over after him next year.

Running Back — B

The Hurricanes' running back core took a massive hit with CharMar Brown's season-ending injury. However, they have found a gem in freshman Javian Mallory, but the rest of the room is banged up, too.

Blink and you’ll miss him



Javian Mallory knows how to go to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/QAud84F9Ia — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 18, 2026

Mark Fletcher Jr. is one of the key leaders on the team, but he has taken a beating this season. Jordan Lyle is starting to get some more snaps after serving his self-imposed suspension for his actions outside of the season.

Girard Pringle Jr. hasn't seen the field as often because this offense doesn't fit his style of play. Miami's backs have been good, but there's still a lot to go.

Tight Ends/Receivers — A

Malachi Toney. That's the only answer to this question and grading system, but the others have been good. Cooper Barkate continues to play well even if he doesn't see the ball as often as most would have expected.

Malachi Toney added to his Heisman campaign last night against the Seminoles:



💯 11 Catches on 11 Targets

🔥 154 Receiving Yards

⭐️ 2 TDs

💨 31 Rushing Yards

✅ 2-Point Conversion Pass Completion pic.twitter.com/qdZByHEhOU — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 18, 2026

Without Josh Moore for the rest of the season, the Hurricanes' big and long deep ball threat isn't there anymore, so the intermediate game has to take over. Daylyn Upshaw continues to be a dog, and growth in that area will mean the rest of the room continues to get chances to shine.

Toney is another Heisman candidate who has not dropped a pass in any game in his collegiate career.

Elija Lofton has turned into one of Mensah's favorite targets on the field for good reason. Even with injuries that have hurt them, Lofton continues to be a massive blocker and receiver for this team.

Offensive Line — B

Some good, some bad. Miami's offensive line has shifted around so much due to injuries and inconsistencies in how they want to play. Some weeks they look great and are bully teams. Other weeks, Mensah is getting rammed into the ground while still making plays.

They were named to the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll, but after the bye week and the performance against FSU, there is more to be desired from the stout group.

Defense — B+

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) makes an interception to end the game in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line — A-

The Hurricanes' defensive line is one of the best groups in the country and gets after everyone they see. However, even with players racking up sacks and forcing pressure for bad plays, there is one issue.

They struggle to finish plays. Miami can stop the run with Ahmad Moten Jr. and Justin Scott making the middle. The issue is that when they face mobile quarterbacks who can extend plays, they will miss several tackles.

This is just a nitpick, but it's one thing that can and could hold them back as the season goes on.

Linebacker — B

The oldest unit and duo in the country man the middle with Mohamad Toure and Chase Smith. They play smash-mouth football, and one of the reasons UM has one of the best run defenses in the country. However, in pass protection, they can get caught at times, especially in the flats.

Moreover, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman can get trigger-happy with his blitzes, leaving others wide open. The depth of the group continues to play well. Ezekiel Marcelin continues to get more time on the field, and a younger player like him getting shine also highlights how the group his feeling.

Secondary — A (Injuries)

Miami reached depth levels that players like Ryan Mack, who was expected to be a key depth piece with playing time and to play at an elite level. Miami's secondary is elite without their top three players for most of the season.

Constant pursuit, relentless intensity 🗣️



Ethan, JJ and Xavier came up BIG last night 💪 pic.twitter.com/h8BS3bxbUs — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 18, 2026

Miami's Secondary Snap Count Against FSU:

DB:JJ Dunnigan -- 63 Ethan O'Connor -- 61 Omar Thornton -- 53 Xavier Lucas -- 52 Dylan Day -- 48 Bryce Fitzgerald -- 38 Ryan Mack -- 9 Zechariah Poyser -- 8 Damari Brown -- 3

OJ Frederique Jr. isn't coming back anytime soon, and Miami will be in the ACC Championship Game; if they're there, before they see a possible appearance. The return of Xavier Lucas is an immediate bonus, while UM continues to lean on Ethan O'Connor, who should be an All-American by the end of the season, and freshman JJ Dunnigan.

Bryce Fitzgerald has played safety, nickel, and cornerback due to all the injuries, and somehow, even with the chaos around him, he continues to fight and play at an elite level.

One slight issue is Omar Thornton's pass coverage, which can get covered up if the team is fully healthy.

Miami's secondary is hurt and is being tested, but a fully healthy group could be the best in the country.

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