Malachi Toney vs. Leonard Moore: Previewing College Football’s Premier Matchup

Saturday night’s showdown in South Bend between the undefeated No. 1 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) and No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) is a College Football Playoff-defining game.

At its center is one of the best one-on-one battles of the 2026 season.

Miami superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney against Notre Dame’s projected top-five pick cornerback Leonard Moore.

Let’s dive deep into the matchup that everyone has been waiting for.

The Star Receiver and Heisman Candidate: Malachi Toney

Toney is a product of Miami’s Liberty City and American Heritage High School and has been the engine of Miami’s high-powered offense and the heartbeat of the program.

Through eight games, he has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards, averaging 14.1 yards per catch, and 13 touchdowns. He ranks among the top national leaders in three categories and has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season after setting the Miami single-season receptions record with 109 catches as a true freshman in 2025.

MALACHI TONEY HAS NOW SURPASSED 1,000 RECEIVING YARDS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON FOR MIAMI.



7 REC, 75 REC YDS, 2 TD, 11 RUSH YDS vs North Carolina



Toney remains one of the top 3 favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. https://t.co/jPxSzpN42z pic.twitter.com/8t9vRwLX6h — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026

What makes him special is his efficiency and reliability.

Toney has arguably the best hands in the country, and elite yards-after-catch ability. He has multiple 150-yard games (including a school-record 16 catches for 194 yards and three scores against Pitt) and has earned AP National Player of the Week honors twice.

Toney is a legitimate Heisman contender, often lining up in the slot where he creates mismatches with route running, spatial awareness, and toughness after the catch.

What separates him from others, specifically wide receivers, in the country is his ability to run and pass the ball. Toney is a complete football player, not just a pass catcher.

He is also a dominant blocker, and that should not go unnoticed as well.

Toney faced Notre Dame last year as a true freshman in his very first collegiate game. He recorded six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. According to PFF, when covered by Moore last season, he was targeted only once and caught none.

Malachi Toney’s TD vs Notre Dame wasn’t just electric—it was historic. 🔥



No other WR in modern CFB history has scored a touchdown in their first-ever college game against a Top-10 opponent.



That’s different. #Canes pic.twitter.com/lW6yokWEri — Caneville (@caneville305) September 4, 2025

We will be seeing them lined up a lot more this time compared to last game.

The Projected Top-Five Pick: Leonard Moore

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) looks on before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is a 6-foot-2, 197-pound junior from Round Rock, Texas, and a unanimous All-American in 2025. Last season, he posted five interceptions, elite coverage grades (PFF overall grade of 91.8, the highest among cornerbacks), and a passer rating allowed of around 45 when targeted.

He is a man-coverage specialist who uses length, speed, and instincts to stay attached to receivers and make plays on the ball. He is a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist this year and is projected to be one of the best players in this upcoming NFL Draft.

In 2026, he has been targeted 16 times, with four pass breakups, and has allowed only seven receptions for 71 yards. Moore also has 13 tackles and no interceptions so far.

Leonard Moore showing yet again why he’s the BEST CB in the entire country.



Another week, another example of TEACH TAPE from the 2027 NFL Draft’s CB1 😳🔒 pic.twitter.com/RgY8V2opUu — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 3, 2026

Quarterbacks have largely avoided him.

In last year’s matchup, he didn’t line up with Toney often, but did struggle against Miami.

He was targeted seven times and allowed five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He was graded the third-worst corner out of the four who played for Notre Dame that game and did not have a good showing.

CJ Daniels COOKS the PRE SEASON BEST CB IN NATION Leonard Moore pic.twitter.com/YkE5pOjMBR — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 1, 2025

With this upcoming matchup, things will look a lot different on both sides.

The Matchup

Toney primarily works from the slot, while Moore is predominantly an outside corner, where he has seen 215 snaps compared to only 26 snaps as a slot corner.

They will not be locked in pure man coverage on every snap, as some expect. Still, Miami’s scheme and Toney’s versatility will force Moore into the fray at times, and Notre Dame’s defensive game plan will certainly try to limit Toney’s impact.

Notre Dame’s secondary and overall defense present the stiffest test yet for the Hurricanes’ offense.

How Miami’s offensive line and play-calling protect Mensah and get Toney free releases, versus how Moore and the Irish use length, press technique, and safety help, will be a major storyline.

Toney’s after-the-catch elusiveness and ability to make plays give him an edge against elite corners. Moore’s ball skills and man technique are some of the best in the country and give Notre Dame a chance to disrupt one of the country’s most reliable weapons.

The one advantage for Toney that may be the difference maker on Saturday night is the way he makes defenders miss tackles. Moore has the fourth-highest missed tackle rate (minimum of 100 snaps played) on Notre Dame’s defense at 15.8%. The stud corner was graded with a 28.3 tackling grade against Purdue and 39.7 against North Carolina.

If offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson can get Toney in space against Moore, he may exploit a weakness they can take advantage of.

We are about to witness the matchup of the century between Leonard Moore and Malachi Toney…



Who’s winning this battle? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bfeRRf8Vfl — Biased Notre Dame Fan (@CFBGuy999) November 1, 2026

This is a top-five matchup with a historic rivalry, including the famous 1988 No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Notre Dame game in South Bend.

Miami enters after a closer-than-expected win at North Carolina, in which its pass defense was tested as Notre Dame bounced back from a loss at BYU by defeating Navy.

Expect Toney to be heavily involved regardless of alignment. If he wins the majority of his matchups against Moore and the Notre Dame secondary, Miami’s offense stays explosive, and the Hurricanes stay on track for a top playoff seed.

If Moore and the Irish limit him, Notre Dame’s elite defense can control the game and keep the Fighting Irish in the national title conversation.

It is the kind of individual battle that can decide a season. We are several days away from the best college football game of the season.

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